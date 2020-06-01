Mayor Issues Curfew For Second Night
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has issued a curfew covering the entire City of Lincoln from 9 pm Monday night through 6 am Tuesday. The Mayor said the curfew is intended to preserve the health, safety and property of the community members. The only exceptions are those going to work, or seeking Medical or Law Enforcement help.
“I support the right of protesters to express their opinions” she said, “but I cannot and will not condone violence and destruction.”
The Mayor echoed Governor Pete Ricketts in saying that the protests have been “hijacked” by people who are intent on violence and destruction and whose “objectives do not align with those of legitimate protesters.”
53 people were taken into custody by law enforcement officers in Lincoln last night. She said that all have now been released. Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said all those individuals will be referred to the City Attorney for decisions on prosecution. The Chief said he had no confirmed information to allow him to identify any organized groups or efforts that orchestrated the violence and destruction.