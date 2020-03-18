Mayor Highlights Help For Those Impacted By Coronavirus
LINCOLN–(News Release Mar. 18)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Wednesday highlighted the existing assistance and support available for residents who need help due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19). While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln at this time, she said many are facing challenges now.
“I want to assure the public that our local, state, and federal governments are working to find policy solutions to support residents in their time of need,” Mayor Gaylor Baird. “The existing infrastructure and supports provided by our nonprofit network are going to be essential as we work through how to distribute resources in the coming weeks. We are grateful to the many service agencies in our community that have always supported our most vulnerable residents and who are stepping up to meet the needs of newly-vulnerable residents during this crisis.”
The City website, lincoln.ne.gov, has links to community resources and information on the actions city departments are taking to address the crisis. Residents can click on the COVID-19 banner at the top of the city’s home page or visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.
Mayor Gaylor Baird said the local resources include the following:
- The free MyLNK app’s directory includes services and resources from nearly 500 organizations and 1,000 programs in the area. Mayor Gaylor Baird thanked Leadership Lincoln, Don’t Panic Labs, and the Center for People in Need for developing the app and all the nonprofits who have contributed to the directory.
- The United Way’s 211 line provides information on services available in Nebraska and Iowa. To access this information, call 211 or text your zip code to 898211 to be connected to a helpline specialist.
- County residents can apply for general assistance through Lancaster County Human Services. Eligible clients can receive assistance for medical care; vouchers for non-food necessities such as household and personal care supplies; and deposit, rent, and utilities assistance.
- Governor Pete Ricketts has announced that the State is waiving some requirements for obtaining unemployment benefits to assist those who were laid off or told to go home because of the coronavirus.
From March 22 through May 2, the State is waiving the one-week wait time to start collecting benefits, as well as the requirement that people receiving benefits look for work. The State is also waiving charges to employers for providing benefits to their former employees. More information is available at the Department of Labor’s website, dol.nebraska.gov.
- The Community Action Partnership and its Homelessness Prevention Services offer emergency rent assistance, landlord and tenant mediation, and information regarding tenant rights. For more information, visit communityactionatwork.org.
For more information on the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-8006.