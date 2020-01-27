Mayor Gaylor Baird To Host First “Mayor’s Night Out”

LINCOLN–(News Release Jan. 27)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird on Monday invited residents to participate in her first “Mayor’s Night Out” event Tuesday, February 4. Mayor’s Night Out is an opportunity for any Lincoln resident to sit down and have one-on-one conversations about municipal concerns, a few minutes at a time, with the Mayor and other local government leaders. Residents can stop by anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior Street.
“Mayor’s Night Out is a ‘pop-up event’ for problem-solving,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Our purpose is to engage with residents in an effort to improve their daily lives. By creating an opportunity to access local officials outside of regular working hours and beyond the chambers of City Hall, we aim to provide excellent customer service and gain enhanced understanding of community needs.”
Other City leaders who will be available for brief conversations are City Council members James Michael Bowers, Jane Raybould, and Sändra Washington; Tom Casady, Interim Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities; Dan Marvin, Director of Urban Development; and Lynn Johnson, Director of Parks and Recreation.
“We will set up tables so that we can sit across from Lincoln residents and listen to their concerns, answer any questions they have, and work to resolve the issues they bring to us,” she said.
The Mayor said Lincoln is a “caring and committed community,” and residents already contact City officials through phone calls, email, social media, surveys, task forces and public forums. “This is one more way for us to connect with and respond to the people we serve,” she said..