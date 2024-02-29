Mayor Gaylor Baird Proclaims March 4 as ‘KFOR Radio Day’ in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 29)–A special milestone in Lincoln broadcasting will be observed on March 4, when KFOR Radio turns 100-years-old.

On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird came out to the KFOR studios to present a special proclamation that marks March 4, 2024 as “KFOR Radio Day” in Lincoln, in continuing to provide news, entertainment and information for the community.

The video below is the special presentation with Mayor Gaylor Baird.

KFOR first went on the air on March 4, 1924 in David City, about 50 miles northwest of Lincoln. At the time, it was the fourth radio station to go on the air in Nebraska. New ownership moved KFOR to Lincoln in 1927 and had broadcast at 1210AM on the dial before changing frequencies in 1941 up to 1240AM. In 2015, KFOR added an FM translator at 103.3FM, before switching to 101.5FM in February 2023.

News, weather, sports, information and entertainment have been part of KFOR’s programming lineup over the years. There will be features throughout the month of March on kfornow.com and on the air reflecting on 100 years of service from KFOR to the Lincoln community.