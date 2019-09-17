Mayor Gaylor Baird Delivers Her First State Of The City Address

(KFOR NEWS September 17, 2019) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird outlined a vision for an even more “successful, secure, and shared future” and introduced three key initiatives for the City. The Mayor’s remarks were part of her State of the City Address delivered this morning at a breakfast event organized by Leadership Lincoln.
“City government – at its best – helps all of us to coexist and to reach our full human potential,” said Gaylor Baird. “The work of local government is fundamental to freeing people from worry about the basics of city living so we can pursue opportunities that will improve our families’ lives and futures.”
The Mayor said the following initiatives will guide City staff in partnership with the community over the next four years.
- Lincoln Forward will focus on economic and workforce development while expanding the City’s approach to analyzing and pursuing the wellbeing of residents.
- One Lincoln will promote equity, diversity, and inclusion, both inside City Hall and in the community to engage the talents of all Lincoln residents.
- Resilient Lincoln will look to limit the City’s impact on the environment while preparing for more severe weather events in coming decades.
Gaylor Baird said these key initiatives reflect the shared priorities of the community — safety, a strong and resilient foundation for the future, and the desire for “the good life” for all.
Mayor Gaylor Baird described how previous generations had worked together to create a safe city, with solid infrastructure and an amazing quality of life. Because of that work, she said, Lincoln has a 33% lower crime rate than peer communities, is quadrupling the number of residential streets repaired next year, has the sixth fastest Internet speed among U.S cities, and is ranked as the second best city in the nation to raise a family.
“Now, it is our turn,” said Gaylor Baird. “We all carry that same responsibility to shape a thoughtful, forward-looking vision to lead this City into the future. In 100 hundred years, we want our grandchildren’s grandchildren to look back on what we’ve done together with pride and gratitude — proud that we made space for all to take part in our prosperity, and grateful for the strong foundations we laid.”
The breakfast also included remarks by Brendan Evans, chair of the Leadership Lincoln Board of Directors. This year the organization celebrates its 35th year of providing community leadership training. About 140 people are enrolled in Leadership Lincoln’s four programs – the Executives, the Fellows, Youth Leadership Lincoln and the Advocates.
The text of the State of the City Address will be available on the City website at lincoln.ne.gov. The speech will also be aired on LNKTV City and available through You Tube and video-on-demand on the City website.
