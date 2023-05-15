Mayor, Four Council Members To Be Sworn Into Office Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and four new Lincoln City Council members will be sworn into office Monday afternoon.

Among the council members is one member that was elected to a second term and that’s James Michael Bowers from northeast Lincoln’s District 1 seat. Tom Duden in southeast district 2, Justin Carlson in District 3 from southwest Lincoln and Brodey Weber from northwest Lincoln’s District 4 will begin their first terms.

The weekly council meeting will happen at 3pm and quickly transition over to another meeting with the swearing in, plus the Mayor will preside over the election of Council members and the new Council chair will preside over recognition of past council members, along with a short meeting.