Mayor Extends Period Of Mourning, Urges Citizens To Help Protect Each Other From Virus
Lincoln, NE (September 11, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird offered condolences to the families and associates of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Bailey. Herrera died in an Omaha Hospital this past Monday, nearly 2 weeks after being shot by a suspect in an arrest. Bailey died today of a heart attack suffered on Tuesday.
The Mayor called it an opportunity for all citizens to re-dedicate themselves to helping protect each other from the Covid 19 virus.
The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department announced that the Covid 19 Risk Dial will remain in the orange area, indicating a high risk for spread.
153 new cases of the virus were confirmed today. That number makes the week’s total 498 cases. That makes it the highest week so far, with one day’s data to go.
Health Director Pat Lopez said students returning to college remain a big factor in the daily totals of new cases. 66 new cases of at the State Penitentary also boosted the total, she said.