Mayor Encourages You To Celebrate Holiday Safely
(KFOR NEWS April 10, 2020) Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is urging residents to celebrate Easter, Passover, Ramadan and other religious and cultural occasions in ways that prevent the spread of COVID-19. She said observing these holidays at home with those in your immediate household is the best way to keep everyone safe.
“While we are all practicing social distancing, we do not have to practice spiritual distancing,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said. “Discouraging in-person gatherings is not a suspension of worship. Celebrating your faith while sacrificing in-person gatherings is difficult, yet we encourage you to think of it as an expression of love for the members of your congregation, your neighbors, and your community.”
Many faith communities are offering virtual services, and health professionals recommend that a minimum number of necessary technical personnel be used. Mayor Gaylor Baird said some faith communities are also planning drive-in services in parking lots. Health professionals advise those participating in drive-in services to observe the following recommendations:
- Only immediate household members should be in your car.
- Cars should be parked at least six feet apart.
- Participants must stay in their cars and must not have contact with officiants or anyone else in the congregation.
- Faith communities should email bulletins, song lyrics and other items and encourage online offerings instead of passing anything between cars.
Additional guidance from the State Department of Health and Human Services is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.
