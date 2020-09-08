Mayor Declares Week of Mourning In Lincoln Following Herrera’s Death, Additional Charge of Murder Expected
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–Family, friends, co-workers and those whose lives were impacted by Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera continue to grieve his loss, after he passed away early Monday morning at an Omaha hospital. Herrera died 12 days after being shot while serving an arrest warrant a 33rd and Vine.
On Tuesday, Mayor Gaylor Baird presented a proclamation to LPD that this would be a week of mourning in Lincoln and to honor Investigator Herrera’s legacy.
“Lincoln is a city of compassion and kindness. And in the coming days, weeks and months, we will do our best to heal from this grief together,” the Mayor said. The loss of Investigator Herrera has greatly impacted the police department, according to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson.
“Devastated does not begin to describe the gaping hole left in our hearts, our police department and our community,” Jackson said.
Jackson shared some thoughts about the type of person Investigator Herrera was “extremely personable, empathetic, kind and, above all, compassionate.”
The suspected shooter, 17-year-old Felipe Vasquez, remains in jail on $1-million bond and could face an additional charge of first-degree murder, when that’s filed in court on Tuesday afternoon. Vasquez was being served an arrest warrant for a March homicide case near 22nd and Orchard where an assault happened. An arrest for murder in that case has already been made.
Funeral services for Investigator Herrera are still pending.