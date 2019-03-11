Mayor Declares “Pothole Emergency”

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler has declared a “Pothole Emergency”. The move comes as Lincoln streets spring new bumps, cracks, and potholes daily. It allows the Mayor to mobilize additional resources, authorize overtime, and take unusual measures to fight the rash of bone-rattling bumps plaguing Lincoln streets.

“Our spray patchers are now on the streets, and they will be in operation as long as it takes” said Transportation and Utilities Department Director Miki Esposito.

This is a developing story: More details through the day.