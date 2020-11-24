Mayor Adds New Covid Restrictions

Lincoln, NE (November 24, 2020) Three additional deaths from Covid 19 in Lincoln Tuesday, and 226 new cases, set the stage for additional regulations, which were announced by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “What we’re dealing with now is uncontrolled spread in our community” said the Mayor. “What’s clear is that we, collectively, need to do more to turn this around.”
The individuals who died were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, who were both in nursing homes, and a woman in her 90s who was hospitalized.
The positivity rate of tests has been around 25%, she said, and the hospital system is stressed. I’d like to stand before you and tell you a different story, but these numbers tell a different story. We have no reason to believe our situation will get better without further action.”
Health Director Pat Lopez announced the following changes to her directed Health Measure, effective Wednesday:
1.) Alcohol sales at bars that do not sell food are limited to carry out. Bars that serve food must stop serving alcohol at 8:45 and close at 9 pm.
2.) Gyms and Schools must not host youth sports competition. College and University Sports are not affected by the order, because athletes in those programs are tested frequently and under much different guidelines. Spectators are also restricted at those events, she said.
3.) Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people, excluding employees. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.
4.) All large events are postponed.
5.) All individuals must wear masks indoors unless they’re alone.
All residents are encouraged to avoid activities outside their home except where absolutely necessary.
The Mayor said she is sympathetic toward businesses impacted by the restrictions, but said the City has no funds to help them. She added that it would be up to the Federal Government to provide economic help.
As far as Schools are concerned, Lopez said she has been meeting with all administrators weekly, particularly with regard to the re-opening of schools after the Holidays. She said safety and monitoring systems are in place, and should continue working as long as parents continue monitoring their children.
Also today, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department announced that City recreation centers will have reduced hours while the COVID-19 Risk Dial is in the red position. Schedule changes for youth programs offered at Air Park, Belmont, Calvert, and Irving centers will be announced if Lincoln Public Schools moves to remote learning. The schedules are as follows:
Air Park West Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876
Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays, closed
Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789
Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays, closed
Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480
Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays, closed
Easterday Recreation Center, 6130 Adams St., 402-441-7901
Monday through Friday, 1 to 4:30 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays, closed
“F” Street Community Center, 1225 “F” St., 402-441-7951
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.
Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays, closed
Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Avenue, 402-441-7895
Nature Center hours will not change. Prairie Building is open 9a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The Chet Ager Building is open 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
