May Traffic Deaths

(KFOR NEWS June 16, 2020) 17 people were killed in 15 fatal crashes on Nebraska roads in May.
7 of the 11 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, 2 were using seatbelts, and 2 had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
9 of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
There were 2 fatalities on the interstate, 4 on other highways, and 11 on local roads.
3 of the fatalities were pedestrians.
3 of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
2 of the fatalities were on ATV’s
For the Daily Count, visit this website: https://dot.nebraska.gov/media/3340/tollcompare.pdf
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY – MAY
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2020
(FATALITIES)
|2020
|73
|69
|
|2019
|87
|75
|+ 19.0
|2018
|90
|77
|+ 23.0
|2017
|78
|73
|+ 7.0
|2016
|72
|67
|– 1.0
|2016-2019 Avg.
|82
|73
|+ 12.0
- There were 24 fatalities in May of 2019.
- Only 11 of the 56 vehicle occupants killed during 2020 were using seatbelts.
* The Federal Highway Administration definition for urban is an area with a population of 5,000 or more.