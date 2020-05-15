May Through June Summer Camps Canceled at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
(KFOR NEWS May 15, 2020) In accordance with the current directive health measures, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the first three weeks of summer camp, May 26 through June 12, and provide full refunds to each family.
Not all summer camps are canceled. Lincoln Children’s Zoo is working in partnership with the health department as well as local government officials in the hopes of still offering a camp experience this summer.
If you are not comfortable sending your child to a zoo summer camp, Lincoln Children’s Zoo will extend a full refund to any family registered for camps after June 15th.
Pathways to cancel a reservation or make a generous donation to the Zoo can be done at lincolnzoo.org.
