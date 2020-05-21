May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month in Nebraska
(KFOR NEWS May 21, 2020) May 2020 is an especially important to focus on mental health because the coronavirus pandemic has added uncertainty, altered daily routines, and caused social isolation.
Sheri Dawson, Director of the Division of Behavioral Health in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, says 1 in 5 Nebraskans experiences mental illness or substance abuse. That includes adults and children.
Mental health experts are encouraging individuals to educate themselves about the signs of mental health distress:
o Withdrawal
- A change of behavior in how someone interacts with others.
o Agitation
- A change in mood, such as increased anger or irritability.
o Hopelessness
- Feelings of being trapped and unable to get out of what someone is going through.
o Change in personal care or daily activities
- A change in someone’s daily habits, such as wanting to sleep all day.
o Change in personality
- Someone seems joyless or unable to experience life as usual.
- We’re also advising Nebraskans to practice these strategies to prioritize mental health:
o Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
o Have fun and be creative with activities.
o Take care of your body.
- Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate.
- Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals.
- Exercise regularly and get plenty of sleep.
- Avoid overeating, alcohol, and drugs.
o Make time to unwind. Make time for the activities you enjoy.
o Keep a regular schedule to lessen worry and anxiety.
o Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
o Stay connected through video calls with loved ones and friends.
o Participate in virtual faith-based communities or other groups that may be supportive to your well-being.
- You are not alone. Help is available. Nebraska has behavioral health providers that are ready to serve you.
o To find one near you, visit the Network of Care page byclicking here.
- There are also a number of hotlines that stand ready to help.
o The Nebraska Family Helpline: 1-888-866-8660
o SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Hotline: 1-800-985-5990
o The Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258
o The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.
