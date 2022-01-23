Mattress fire causes $1,000 in damages in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Jan. 23, 2022 – KOLN) – Lincoln Police along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 1000 block of S. 25th Street on Sunday morning.
According to LPD, officers were called to a potential house fire at around 5:05 a.m. LPD said a mattress had caught fire. Two 63-year-old men, who lived in the house, were assisted out by LFR.
Both individuals were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. LPD said the fire caused around $1,000 in damages.
This incident remains under investigation.