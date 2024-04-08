Mattress Catches on Fire Inside SW Lincoln Apartment

Lincoln Firefighters do overhaul work after an apartment fire Monday morning off of 10th and Lake Streets. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 8)–An apartment fire Monday morning in southwest Lincoln remains under investigation, but fortunately no one was home and nobody was hurt.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp told KFOR News at the scene in the area of 10th and Lake Street residents reported seeing black smoke coming from a unit. Fire crews saw light smoke as they arrived at the scene and once they got to the apartment of origin, there was a moderate amount of smoke.

“Ended up that we had a mattress that was burning in there,” Bopp said. “Fortunately, we got a quick knock down on it.”

No other fire damage was reported to the neighboring units. No word yet on what caused the fire.