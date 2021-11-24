Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach To Offer Thanksgiving Feast
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 24)–A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served Thursday at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, near 27th and Fair Streets.
From 5:30pm to 6:30pm, guests can dine in or take their food to go. “We are grateful to be able to offer a lovingly prepared meal for the community on this special day,” said Susanne Blue, Executive Director. “After serving only “to-go” meals last year, we are looking forward to offering guests the option of sitting in the dining room and enjoying the fellowship and spirit of community that comes with dining together.”
The meal is being prepared by a family, who has volunteered to prepare a home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner to Matt Talbot guests for over 20 years. Matt Talbot officials say everyone in the community is welcome to attend.
Learn more at www.mtko.org.