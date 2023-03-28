Matt Not a Foo

A rumor that claims Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is preparing to replace the late Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters isn’t true.

That’s according to Cameron, who shot down the rumor on Instagram over the weekend. He wrote, “FYI – the internet rumors are false. I haven’t joined the Foos.”

That’s not to say Cameron hasn’t performed with the Foo Fighters in the past. In September, he manned the drum kit for the band during a Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins, who died in March 2022.