Matt Innis Files for Republican Senate Seat

Feb 25, 2020 @ 4:31pm

Matt Innis, Republican candidate for United States Senate, filed for office on Tuesday to run against Ben Sasse. Innis has been campaigning for months throughout Nebraska.

“I’ll be proud to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee. I’m proud to support President Trump’s re-election. And, most importantly, I’ll be traveling to all parts of Nebraska personally, instead of my opponent who sends an empty bus around the state to pretend like he’s there,” Innis said.

