Mastodon’s Troy Sanders announces signature Precision Bass with Fender

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Mastodon‘s Troy Sanders has announced a new signature bass with Fender.

Dubbed the Troy Sanders Precision Bass, the instrument aims to capture the “Blood and Thunder” rocker’s “massive bass tone.”

“The Troy Sanders Precision Bass is beyond anything I could’ve ever imagined,” Sanders says. “I am humbled and grounded every time I see it.”

“Fun fact, the Silverburst color scheme became my favorite as both Mastodon guitarists have been rocking them since day one,” he continues. “During our formative years, their idea was for me to get one also so we could be in Silverburst unison on stage!”

The bass also features an icon on the back neck plate and the 12th fret referencing Mastodon’s 2002 debut album, Remission, and their 2017 release Emperor of Sand, respectively.

You can grab your own Troy Sanders Precision Bass for a cool $1,499.99 now via Fender.com.

Mastodon, meanwhile, is preparing to hit the road on the Mega-Monsters tour kicking off in April, which will be co-headlined by Gojira. Their most recent album is 2021’s Hushed and Grim.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.