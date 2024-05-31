Mastodon’s Brann Dailor hints at new music: “Something like that”

Is there new Mastodon music in the works?

In answering a question posed in the comments of an Instagram post, drummer Brann Dailor teases, “Something like that,” along with a winking emoji.

The post features video of Dailor’s latest drum setup and paint job.

Mastodon’s most recent album is 2021’s Hushed and Grim, which includes the singles “Teardrinker” and “Peace and Tranquility.”

Mastodon will launch a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Leviathan, in July. The bill also includes Lamb of God and Slayer‘s Kerry King.

