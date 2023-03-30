Mastodon’s Brann Dailor booked as guest drummer for ‘﻿Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Late night TV is getting a little heavier next week, courtesy of Brann Dailor.

The Mastodon drummer is set to appear on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers from April 3-6 while sitting in with the show’s house 8G Band.

“Excited to be joining my pals in the @8gband all next week on @latenightseth,” Dailor writes in an Instagram post. “Stay up past your bedtime with us, you know you want to.”

Dailor previously drummed with the 8G Band on Late Night in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Over the years, other guest Late Night drummers have included Tool‘s Danny Carey, Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron and The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weekdays at 12:35 a.m. ET.

In addition to on your TV screen, you can catch Dailor drumming on Mastodon’s upcoming tour with Gojira, launching April 18 in Portland, Oregon.