After a month of voting, the results are in – “Master Of Puppets” has been named the best Metallica song ever.
For the last few weeks, the band has hosted a tournament-style vote called ‘Some Kind Of Ballot’ on its social media accounts.
64 Metallica tunes were whittled down to a final four of “Puppets”, “One”, “Enter Sandman”, and “Fade To Black”. “Puppets” defeated “One” in the finals to take the crown.
Announcing the results, Metallica wrote “no wonder that thing is in the Library of Congress! Thanks for playing along with us!”