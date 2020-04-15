Masks and One Way Aisles

More local governments are issuing orders requiring people to wear face masks.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered the use of masks whenever social distancing can’t be practiced.
Two towns in Illinois – Cicero and Skoki – have ordered the use masks whenever someone is out in public. They’re also ordering businesses to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask.
With few exceptions, such as alone or with immediate family inside a car, Sonoma County, California has ordered masks whenever outside of one’s home.
In Lincoln, officials are recommending residents use cloth face masks when in public to protect themselves against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Went and bought groceries with my kid the other day and we wore masks – got looked at funny by those not wearing them and the one guy that was wearing a mask complained that I had stepped 2 feet into the wrong way of an aisle to grab a spice.
Can’t win. Whatever.