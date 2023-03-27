Masking Requirements Inside Nebraska Medical Facilities Will End Next Month

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 27)–Health care systems in Nebraska are planning to drop the indoor masking requirements at their facilities.

A joint announcement Monday from Bryan Health, CHI Health, Boys Town, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center, Madonna, Methodist Health and Nebraska Medicine indicating those requirements will end on April 3. Patients and visitors will still have the option to wear a face covering in those facilities. CHI Health lifted their masking requirements on March 20.

In a news release to KFOR News, all the health care systems acknowledged the landscape had changed since the start of COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is expected to end the Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 on May 11.