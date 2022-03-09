Mask No Longer Required in LPS
(KFOR NEWS March 9, 2022) The Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday evening decided to stop requiring students, staff and volunteers to wear masks inside school buildings.
LPS Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel and Board Member, Dr. Bob Rauner offered positive news about the pandemic and its impact on Lincoln Public Schools and the Lincoln community.
“I do believe this will be my last and our last pandemic report because we’ve received an awful lot of good news through what’s happened in our county,” Joel said, noting that signs on LPS buildings that recommend people wear masks when indoors will now be removed. Our students and staff have been fantastic. I appreciate everyone’s support and well wishes. I think we’ve navigated the pandemic very well and now we’re looking to get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Dr. Rauner reviewed data that shows how much positive progress has been made in the community.
“Numbers have dropped pretty dramatically over the last few weeks. As has our hospitalization rate since what we had back in August…all numbers are pointing in the right direction,” Rauner said.
Rauner emphasized it’s still important that people receive their third immunization shot to help ensure this positive trajectory continues.
Terminate Pandemic and Emergency Powers Resolution
Due to the pandemic, on March 18, 2020, the Board of Education approved its original pandemic Safe Return to School Plan and an administrative emergency powers resolution (Resolution #1). On June 23, 2020, the Board terminated Resolution #1 and approved a new reopening plan for the fall of 2020 and continued the administrative emergency powers resolution (Resolution #2). On Aug. 10, 2021, the Board terminated Resolution #2, except for the emergency powers resolution, and approved an updated 2020-22 Safe Return to School Plan.
In light of changing circumstances, it is now time to terminate the June 23, 2020, administrative emergency powers provision of Resolution #2.
Board Chair Connie Duncan said in her motion to approve that this action authorizes district administration to make functional, operational changes or modifications to the 2021-2022 Safe Return to School Plan, or such future plans as circumstances demand, until further action by the Board of Education.
