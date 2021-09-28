Mask Mandate To Be Extended In Lincoln, While Risk Dial Is Lowered
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 28)–After five weeks in the mid-orange range, Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial has lowered to the low-orange range of the high risk category and the mask mandate will be extended until Oct. 28 at 11:59pm, despite the number of indicators showing improvement in daily cases, lab reporting and contact tracing.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday said the seven-day rolling average has dropped from about 140 on Aug. 29 down to 90 on Sept. 22. Health Director Pat Lopez says the positive rate of cases remains in the red and the number of hospitalizations remains in the orange range. Lopez says the risk of COVID-19 spread in Lincoln remains high and data shows the situation is still critical and the community is not in the position to end the indoor mask requirement.
“We must exercise caution and not remove measures too soon, only to have numbers quickly reversed and starting heading in the wrong direction,” Lopez added. ”
There were 112 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, with 56 patients coming from Lancaster County. Three more deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Tuesday, a man and woman in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, of them not being vaccinated.