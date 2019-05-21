Marvin Named New Urban Development Director, Four Mayoral Aides Also Appointed

LINCOLN–(News Release May 21)–Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced the appointment of Dan Marvin as her administration’s Director of Urban Development, pending approval of the Lincoln City Council.

Marvin served as an At-Large member of the Lincoln City Council from 2005 to 2009 and as a member of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission. From 2009 to 2013, Marvin served as the Secretary/Executive Director of the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency (JPA) and played key roles in the development of the governance and financial structure of the JPA.

“Dan’s experience as a financial advisor, Council member, and a lead on the Pinnacle Bank Arena project equip him with skills to fill this role adeptly,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “He is exceptionally qualified, and I look forward to working with him.”

“I will work hard to implement Mayor Gaylor Baird’s vision of broad-based economic development,” said Marvin. “I am excited to be working at the City and addressing issues from livable neighborhoods to economic opportunity.”

Marvin has also served on the City Infrastructure Finance Committee and the Lincoln Economic Development Task Force. He is currently Chair of the South of Downtown Affordable Housing Subcommittee and is a member of the Community Health Endowment and Lincoln Electric System Boards. Marvin has worked as a financial advisor since 1982. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1981. Marvin is a longtime Lincoln resident who moved to Lincoln from Beatrice in 1978.

Mayor Gaylor Baird also made four Mayoral Aide appointments:

Alyssa Martin is a Lincoln native and graduate of Lincoln Southwest High School. Since 2017, Martin has served as an attorney at Lincoln’s Rembolt Ludtke law firm, where she has helped Lincoln individuals, businesses and nonprofits with corporate litigation, intellectual property, contract, mediation and other matters. After graduating from law school, Martin worked at a top Silicon Valley law firm. As part of her startup and securities work, she helping companies secure financing, go public, and govern themselves effectively. She currently serves on the Board of the Lincoln Bar Association. Martin is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School.

Jon Carlson, who served as an Aide in the Beutler Administration, will remain in his role and continue his work with departments including Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, Planning and Urban Development. In addition, Carlson will continue to lead the Stronger Safer Neighborhoods program for the Mayor’s office. He has served on the Near South Neighborhood Association Board since 1995 and was President for four years. Carlson also served as a Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commissioner from 1999 to 2007.

Adelle Burk is an Omaha native who graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2012. Burk has worked for several nonprofit organizations, including Nebraska Appleseed, where she advocated for policies to increase health care access. She has also worked for the campaigns of State Senator Patty Pansing Brooks and State Senator Anna Wishart and as an administrative assistant in the Nebraska Legislature. Most recently, she served as deputy campaign manager for Gaylor Baird’s mayoral campaign. Burk also works to promote LGBTQ equality through her volunteer leadership in the community.

Kevin Cass recently worked in communications and marketing for Nelnet. He also has experience in the nonprofit sector as communications coordinator for the Center for People in Need and as a business systems analyst for NET. Cass has worked with Mayor Gaylor Baird since her first bid for City Council, serving as campaign manager in both of her City Council races and her run for Mayor. He has lived in Lincoln since 2008.