Marty Friedman details new solo album, ﻿’Drama’

Ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has confirmed the details of his next solo album.

The record is called Drama and is due out May 17. You can listen to the first single, “Illumination,” now via digital outlets.

The release of Drama follows an eventful 2023 for Friedman, which saw him reunite with Dave Mustaine during two Megadeth shows. The performances marked the first time Friedman’s shared the stage with his former band in over 20 years.

