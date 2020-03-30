      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Marriages Licenses Now Mailed Out

Mar 30, 2020 @ 3:56am

(KFOR NEWS  March 30, 2020)  Effective Monday (3/30/20), you can’t pickup, in person, your marriage license.

Lancaster County Clerk, Dan Nolte, says the Clerk’s Office will be issuing marriage licenses by mail only.  All walk-in traffic remains suspended until further notice.  The marriage license application form can be found online at the county clerk’s website.  Couples may also obtain a paper form by calling the Clerk’s office.

In addition to the application form, couples will need to submit photocopies of each applicant’s government-issued photo ID.  The application must be sent back by mail – no faxed or emailed copies will be accepted.

2 more COVID-19 cases in Lincoln

