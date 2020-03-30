Marriages Licenses Now Mailed Out
(KFOR NEWS March 30, 2020) Effective Monday (3/30/20), you can’t pickup, in person, your marriage license.
Lancaster County Clerk, Dan Nolte, says the Clerk’s Office will be issuing marriage licenses by mail only. All walk-in traffic remains suspended until further notice. The marriage license application form can be found online at the county clerk’s website. Couples may also obtain a paper form by calling the Clerk’s office.
In addition to the application form, couples will need to submit photocopies of each applicant’s government-issued photo ID. The application must be sent back by mail – no faxed or emailed copies will be accepted.
