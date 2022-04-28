Mark Your Calendars for May Safe Kids Events
(KFOR NEWS April 28, 2022) Safe Kids Lincoln-Lancaster County today announced several free events in May focused on childhood safety. Safe Kids at the local, state and national level is a go-to resource for families for information and resources to help protect children from injuries.
Events are as follows:
- Safe Kids Blast – Wednesday, May 4, 5 to 7 p.m., Pentzer Park, N. 27th and Potter streets: This fun, family event features safety demonstrations, music, food and face painting.
- Safe Kids Week – May 8 through 14: Learn simple steps to keep your children safe during a week focused on helpful information and resources related to bike safety, child passenger safety, home safety, water safety and sleep safety. See our Safe Kids posts on Facebook or Twitter.
- Safe Kids Bike Safety Event – Tuesday, May 17, 5 to 8 p.m., Southpointe Pavilions, 2910 Pine Lake Rd.: This family cycling event for riders ages 5 through 11 features bike and helmet safety checks, bike rodeo activities, food, free giveaways and much more.
- Free car seat checks – Caregivers can work one-on-one with a certified child passenger safety technician to make sure their child’s car seat is correctly installed. For dates in May, visit safekidslincoln.org. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 402-441-8045.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department serves as the lead agency for Safe Kids of Lincoln-Lancaster County. Safe Kids partners with more than 70 local and state organizations to help prevent childhood injuries through the work of the coalition. The coalition has six task forces that address priority injury areas including: child passenger safety, pedestrian and bicycle safety, fire and burn prevention, water safety, home safety and sports injury prevention.
For more spring and summer safety tips, visit:
READ MORE: NE DEPT OF AG REPORTS 7th CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA