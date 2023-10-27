Mark Tremonti premieres video for original holiday tune, “Christmas Morning”

Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti has premiered the video for his original holiday song, “Christmas Morning.”

The clip stars a claymation version of Tremonti, who finds himself in possession of Santa Claus’ list of nice and naughty children. Tremonti then takes a magical journey to the North Pole to return it.

You can watch the “Christmas Morning” video streaming now on YouTube.

“Christmas Morning” appears on Tremonti’s new holiday album, Christmas Classics New & Old, which is out now. It follows Tremonti’s 2022 Frank Sinatra covers album.

Meanwhile, Tremonti is gearing up for Creed’s reunion shows on the Summer of ’99 concert cruises, which will set sail April 2024 and will mark the band’s first performances together in over 10 years. Creed’s also helped inspire the Texas Rangers’ run to the World Series with their song “Higher.”

