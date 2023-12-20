Marijuana, THC Products Seized In West Lincoln Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–A large amount of marijuana and THC products were seized following a traffic stop Tuesday in west Lincoln.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a car for an improper lane change along eastbound Interstate 80 at the NW 48th Street interchange. The traffic stop was done at the nearby Shoemaker’s Truck Stop and deputies were suspicious of the criminal behavior, which led to a search of the car.

Around 18 pounds of vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, over three-and-a-half pounds of THC oil, two pounds of has, more than 1,600 THC vape pens and 1.7 ounces of mushrooms and THC chocolate bars were seized.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Amanda McCandless of Davenport, Iowa on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.