Marcus Theatres To Temporarily Close Two Lincoln Locations Due To Pandemic Effects
Two movie theatres under the Marcus ownership are part of some reopened locations that are temporarily closing due to impacts from COVID-19.
Southpointe and East Park Cinemas are among the 17 to temporarily close because of slowed down movie releases and impacted guest attendance. Marcus Theatres says in a statement that “As soon as this trend reverses and demand returns, we will quickly resume operations.”
Fifty-five Marcus locations, including Lincoln’s Grand Cinema, will stay open. A reopening date for the Edgewood theatres will be announced later.