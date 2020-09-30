      Weather Alert

Marcus Theatres To Temporarily Close Two Lincoln Locations Due To Pandemic Effects

Sep 30, 2020 @ 12:57pm

Two movie theatres under the Marcus ownership are part of some reopened locations that are temporarily closing due to impacts from COVID-19.

Southpointe and East Park Cinemas are among the 17 to temporarily close because of slowed down movie releases and impacted guest attendance. Marcus Theatres says in a statement that “As soon as this trend reverses and demand returns, we will quickly resume operations.”

Fifty-five Marcus locations, including Lincoln’s Grand Cinema, will stay open. A reopening date for the Edgewood theatres will be announced later.