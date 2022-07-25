Man’s Body Found At Branched Oak Lake
MALCOLM–(KFOR July 25)–An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found over the weekend at Branched Oak Lake.
Two men found an unoccupied boat drifting across the lake on Saturday afternoon, towed it to the marina and contacted the Game and Parks Commission. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, the two men contacted officials at the marina on Sunday to see if they found the owner, 60-year-old Kurt Rowe.
“The marina said they hadn’t heard from anybody, regarding that boat,” Wagner said. That’s when his office was contacted.
Deputies and Game and Parks officers searched the lake and just before 9pm Sunday, a boater found Rowe’s body in the lake and he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is being done on Rowe to see how he died.
“It could have been some natural occurring circumstance that could have caused him to not be able to get out of the water,” Wagner added.
Rowe lists two addresses. One in Ransom, Kansas, the other in Weston, Nebraska, which is west of Wahoo.