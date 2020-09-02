Man Wounded In Southwest Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln Police are investigating after a man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police said the man was shot at a home Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. at 1025 W. Welter Drive, which is just Southwest of Highway 77 and Van Dorn Street.
According to police, a 26 year old man was dropped off at Bryan West Campus with gunshot wounds. The person is expected to survive.
Police said they have a suspect in custody and are getting a warrant to search the home.