Man Wounded During Weekend Shooting At A Northeast Lincoln Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–The investigation is ongoing about a shooting early Saturday morning at a home near 60th and Adams, where a fight broke out at a party with dozens of people.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says a 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face, adding his condition is life-threatening. Spilker says no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, or what exactly caused the fight that led up to gunfire.
No other injuries were reported. If you have information on this shooting, call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.