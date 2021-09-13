Man With Previous DUI Convictions Arrested Again In Downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 13)–Lincoln Police arrested a 39-year-old man for what appears to be his sixth DUI, after he was stopped early Sunday morning for driving away from officers near 14th and “O”.
Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News Ryan O’Toole had the vehicle he was driving blocking up westbound lanes of traffic. When officers stopped him, O’Toole initially refused a breath test, but eventually his test revealed his blood-alcohol level was .263, just over three times the legal limit. Before doing the test, Hubka said O’Toole had shown signs of impairment.
O’Toole faces charges of felony DUI, driving on a revoked license and tampering with an interlock device. Captain Hubka said O’Toole had been convicted of DUI, by their count, five previous times.