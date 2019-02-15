Man Wanted On Warrants Caught With Illegal Drugs, Paraphernalia

Lincoln Police arrested a 25-year-old man, who refused to stop and get on the ground for officers on Wednesday night near 27th and “A”.

Dustin Kann was wanted on three arrest warrants.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says Kann started to run away, but he was caught after slipping on the ice. Police later found his backpack he dropped off before the chase started.

“He threw down his backpack and began running away from the scene,” Officer Bonkiewicz said on Friday.

Eventually, after slipping on the ice, Kann was arrested. Police searched through the backpack, where they found $657 in cash, 9.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 3.8 grams of suspected THC wax, 5 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 6.5 pills of Alpraolam, 55 grams of suspected marijuana, a suspected methamphetamine pipe, hundreds of empty plastic baggies, and multiple phones.

Officers cited and lodged Kann for Possession with Intent to Deliver (3 counts), Possession of Money while Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Obstructing a Police Officer.

