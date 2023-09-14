Man Wanted For Felony Child Abuse Arrested Thursday at NE Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–A 32-year-old man wanted in Tennessee on warrants for felony child abuse was arrested Thursday morning at a northeast Lincoln home.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin tells KFOR News the Metro Fugitive Task Force received information about 32-year-old Samuel Mohler and later tracked him down to a home off of 48th and Adams. Houchin did note they had information that Mohler had a gun on him when he left Thursday morning to take the kids to school.

“He was saying that if he gets caught, he will kill the kids and himself,” Houchin said about Mohler.

When Mohler arrived back to the house, Task Force members were there to greet him and he was arrested without incident. There were no reports of any injuries and none of the nearby schools or businesses had to go into a lockdown situation.