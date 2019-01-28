Man Uncooperative With Police In Jail For Assault

Lincoln Police had difficulty early Sunday morning getting a man to jail, after he allegedly spat on one person and assaulted another inside Jake’s Cigar Bar near 14th and “P” Streets.

Police on Monday told KFOR News 37-year-old Bilal Amin ran from the scene, but was caught and put in the back of a police cruiser. Police say Amin allegedly brought his knees up to his chest and a struggle ensued. One officer was kicked in the chest and stomach before they could shut the door.

After taking him to jail, Amin allegedly spat on a police officer and two correctional officers.

Amin was arrested for resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and third-degree assault.

