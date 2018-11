A man upset with his two roommates over not being warm enough in their home near 26th and “Y” apparently was fed up early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police say 46-year-old John Crane was intoxicated when he grabbed an axe and threatened a 48-year-old man and 31-year-old woman and went in to their room, telling them to get out.

The man wrestled with Crane to the ground and held him until police showed up.

Crane was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.