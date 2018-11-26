Man Tasered Following Overnight Foot Chase In North Lincoln

Lincoln Police managed to capture a wanted man while chasing him on icy conditions early Monday morning. But they had to use a taser to subdue him.

Captain Robert Farber told KFOR News officers saw Cody Jolliffe outside the Walgreen’s at 14th and Superior. A foot pursuit ensued and Jolliffe was captured about a block away.

Farber said Jolliffe apparently was resisting arrest, which prompted an officer to use a taser to get him into custody. Officers also found meth and other drugs on Jolliffe when they searched him.

After being checked out at the hospital, Jolliffe was released and taken to jail. He was wanted for absconding parole on a burglary charge.