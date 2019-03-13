Man Taken to Jail for Assaulting Officer, Disturbing the Peace

A Lincoln police officer received minor injuries after arriving to a duplex near 48th and South just after 2 p.m. Tuesday to tell a tenant to turn his music down.

When officers left the first time, neighbors decided to talk 56-year-old Thomas Pulec themselves after he continued to play loud music. The witnesses say Pulec’s behavior escalated when he started throwing furniture and smashing out his windows with golf clubs. Pulec then threw a picture frame at an officer, resulting in minor injuries to one of the officer’s leg.

Pulec was arrested for third degree assault on an officer, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.