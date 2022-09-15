Man Suspected of Vandalizing Window Near Downtown Lincoln Restaurant

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–A 35-year-old man is accused of vandalizing a window to an apartment building next to a downtown Lincoln restaurant late Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Police were called to Blaze Pizza near 13th and “Q”, where employees said they heard a pounding sound outside, then went to find out and saw a man, later identified as David Jefferson, using a dumbbell to break a window.

Jefferson then took off and returned about an hour later, where he continued to break the window and ran off again. Police say Jefferson was caught and arrested near Centennial Mall and “Q” Street, on two counts each of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

The window suffered $500 damage.