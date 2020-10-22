Man Suspected Of Threatening Another Man With Knife Is Behind Bars
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 22)–A 25-year-old man is accused of threatening a 31-year-old man with a knife, after stealing some clothes from the victim at the People’s City Mission on Monday afternoon.
Lincoln Police say Dwayne Sylvester, Junior was arrested late Tuesday night, after officers tracked him down near 14th and Adams for an unrelated warrant. According to investigators, Sylvester reportedly took come clothes from the victim and was seen wearing one of his sweatshirts. Sylvester gave it back, after he was confronted by the victim. Before he left, Sylvester pulled out a knife and started swinging at the other man.
Staff members at the Mission saw this happening and called police, but by the time officers showed up Sylvester was gone.
It was just before 10pm Tuesday that Sylvester was tracked down and arrested for terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.