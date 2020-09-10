Man Suspected Of Terrorizing Woman With Gun Now In Jail
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 10)–A 66-year-old man is in jail, accused of threatening a woman with a gun, firing it toward and apparently missing her two weeks ago at a home near 20th and Euclid.
Lincoln Police say officers were checking on the welfare of the 46-year-old woman early Wednesday afternoon, when they found out from her that an acquaintance, Theodore Buford, Junior, knocked on her door with a hard object about two weeks ago. Fearing for her life, she told officers she opened the door and Buford pointed a gun at her and fired a shot. A bullet hole was found inside the woman’s home, which fit the timeline of events that happened.
Buford happened to show up to the victim’s home as police were there Wednesday and he was taken into custody.
He turned over a .22 caliber revolver over to police and was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony.