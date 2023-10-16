Man Suspected of Stealing High-Priced Bars From Roca Home Arrested in South Carolina

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 16)–A reported theft at a home near 54th and Saltillo Road from Oct. 2 may have been solved, after authorities in South Carolina tracked down the suspect believed to have stolen $100,000 worth of gold, platinum and silver bars.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin, investigators found out that the victim’s daughter’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Mathew Hodges, was suspected of being involved because some of the bars were pawned. Hodges was later found in Florida, where he was still pawning some of the bars. Hodges was picked up in South Carolina, when authorities used a license plate reader to identify him and his vehicle.

Hodges was arrested last Thursday and is awaiting extradition back to Lancaster County. He does have past run-ins with authorities in Hall and Cherry Counties in Nebraska.