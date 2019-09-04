Man Suspected of Robbery In August Now In Jail

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 4)–The man accused of trying to steal something last month inside a northeast Lincoln convenience store is now in jail.
On August 1, 22-year-old Tilian Tilian was inside the Kwik Shop at 56th and Holdrege when he apparently tried to steal a bottle of liquor worth nearly $20. The clerk tried to stop Tilian, who then threatened to hurt him. A customer, 38-year-old Shelby Jones, pulled out a gun and told Tilian to stop, but he ran past her out the door and she shot him in his left elbow.
Last week, Jones, who has a concealed carry permit, was arrested for first degree assault, but was released and no charges were filed.
Tilian was arrested Wednesday morning at a home near 31st and “U” on a warrant for robbery.