Man Suspected of Firing Gun Toward Woman’s Vehicle Is In Jail
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 8)–A 20-year-old man, who reportedly fired a gun at a vehicle driven by a woman leaving a north Lincoln Walmart with her children, is now in jail.
According to Lincoln Police on Thursday, the victim reported she was leaving the Walmart near 27th and Superior around 8pm on Sept. 28, when two vehicles drove up and yelled at them. One of the people in an SUV pulled out a gun and fired, leaving a bullet hole in the side of her vehicle.
Based on interviews and video surveillance, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says they developed 20-year-old David Atem as a suspect. Investigators believe he was the one who fired the gun. Atem was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in the 1700 block of South 6th Street on suspicion of discharging of a weapon near a vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony.